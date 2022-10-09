The Canberra Times
Teenager refused bail over fatal crash on Monaro Highway that left two teenage girls dead

Olivia Ireland
Soofia Tariq
By Olivia Ireland, and Soofia Tariq
Updated October 10 2022 - 12:42am, first published October 9 2022 - 9:30pm
Police at the scene of the fatal crash in Hume on Sunday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody, with tears in his eyes, after being charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following a single-vehicle crash that killed two teenage girls.

