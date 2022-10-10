It reminds me of all those places my family sought out on holidays. Somewhere my parents just knew would provide a good value meal, a little bit of light entertainment for both the kids and parents. My father would disappear for a bit after dinner to place a bet or play the pokies, and my mother could enjoy one more riesling in peace as my sister and I joined the throng of kids in the carpark outside. Remember those days, when you wouldn't worry about your kids wandering off outside? I miss them.