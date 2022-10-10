The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Restaurant review: Eaglehawk Hotel in Sutton is a family-friendly venue

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagyu rump with vegetables and chips, dianne sauce. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

There's something kind of nostalgic about the bistro at the Eaglehawk Hotel. Outside in the car park of the adjoining holiday park, there's a bunch of kids playing cricket; in the corner of the bistro there's a couple of those machines that steal your money as you manoeuvre a crane to grab a prize; in the far corner, out past the small bar, the bottleshop and the TAB outlet, there's a room full of those other machines that steal your money, the ones that are for adults only.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.