Bali Bombings Anniversary

Indonesia's dilemma over potential release of Bali bomber Umar Patek

By Ross Taylor
October 10 2022 - 6:30pm
As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombing on Wednesday, the reaction to the possible early release of Umar Patek, who along with his colleagues carried out the attack that ripped apart the Sari Club and Paddy's Bar in Bali's Kuta Beach district on October 12, 2002, highlights the high level of trauma and pain that still remains amongst survivors, family and friends both here in Australia and also in Indonesia.

