While most Australians and Indonesians feel deeply that Patek should remain in jail for life, it is important to know that Australia and Indonesian authorities have indeed quietly worked very hard to make our region safer. Meanwhile, as Patek claims he has fully reformed, he and his colleagues now receive almost no admiration, respect or support from the vast majority of Indonesians who stand united with their neighbours in Australia in rejecting radicalism and terrorist acts of any kind.