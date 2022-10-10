I'm not a part of the business of basketball. I can only comment as a lifelong fan. But it is frustrating to see Australian-developed players grow and excel under the leadership of the Australian league, only to be pinched by the "big leagues" overseas. Some of them don't even return home to play for their national team in international competitions, choosing instead to stay where the money is. What I wouldn't give to feel only pride in what we can showcase and not anxious expectation of "enjoying it while we can" before they leave to slay giants in the spotlight of NBA arenas, and step into their own on another's court.