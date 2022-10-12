Kate Vassallo's Chance Forms and Field of arrows pointing at nothing were made over extended periods of time. The latter was made over a year and began "with a random scatter of three or four points" which were subsequently "segmented in different ways and filled in with thousands of fine, straight, ruled lines". The resultant work consists of 32 individual sheets hung in two lines. The densely linear application and structural composition of each drawing imbue a sense of its being simultaneously about its making and the effects of that on the artist. The intensity of the making is reinforced by the intensity of the combination of myriad individual lines visually compressed into the sharply delineated geometric forms that contain them. An insistent kinetic input is present here and in the 18 pages that make up Chance Forms. These are striking pieces in which initial randomness gives way to ordered "disorder".