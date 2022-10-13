The Canberra Times
Opinion

The simple word game Wordle went viral during lockdown ... are you still playing?

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The word-guessing game Wordle became a global phenomenon. Picture Shutterstock

Is anyone else still doing Wordle? I am. Twelve months on from its launch I haven't missed a day. Well maybe one or two. I've only failed to solve it a handful of times, too. My current streak is 75 and I've been on a roll of late, solving it in two or three turns most days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.