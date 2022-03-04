Tiles go green! Canberra is the best in the world at Wordle

news, latest-news,

Canberra - the bush capital, city of roundabouts, foodie haven and best in the world at Wordle. Yep, it's official. Forget Feel the Power, we 100 per cent need to get this on our number plates - Canberra: Wordle Champion of the World. New data reveals that Canberra is the best city in the world at solving Wordle, with an impressive average score of 3.58 guesses. New data reveals that Canberra is the best city in the world at solving Wordle, with an impressive average score of 3.58 guesses. That's according to a study by WordTips, who analyzed Twitter data to find the countries and cities with the best Wordle scores in the world: https://word.tips/wordle-wizards/ Jerusalem was second-best in the world, followed by Malmo in Sweden. Perth and Melbourne also made the top 10, but way down from Canberra in sixth and seventh respectively. Wordle is the five-letter word game phenomenon that has taken the world by storm. The tiles go green when the guess is correct. It has also dominated social media. In its first two months, Wordle was mentioned on Twitter 1.7 million times. Here's how Australian cities stack up against each other: While Canberra is the best city in the world, with the lowest average number of guesses, Sweden is the world's best country at Wordle, with an average of 3.72 guesses, still more than Canberra's 3.58. Russia was one of the worst-performing countries, with an average 4.10 guesses. No results for the Ukraine, but, just for the record, Poland beat Russia with a result of 3.79 guesses. So how did they solve the puzzle of who is best at Wordle? In January this year, word.tips pulled 195,248 tweets with hashtag #wordle using Twitter API. It successfully extracted the game score from 142,669 tweets. To qualify, they were looking for the score presented as a fraction (for example 3/6 or 5/6) and the grid of colored squares. It dropped the rare cases where fraction and image contradicted each other. It also dropped 2729 tweets with a score of X/6, which meant that the puzzle was not solved with six guesses and kept only numeric scores. The worldwide average number of guesses is 3.919 based on 139,940 tweets (of course, only tweeted results were counted). Word.tip attempted to get the user location and grouped the data by country, state, and city. At the country level, it saved only the countries with at least 50 tweets; in global cities and US cities rankings - with at least 25 tweets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/6ac11fec-7193-4d78-b534-26b53fbca6e5.jpg/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg