The bottom line is that companies in Australia tend to under-invest in innovation because they want to use that money to pay dividends, and franking credits are one of the big reasons why people love dividends. And let's not forget Australia is one of the very few countries in the world that uses an imputation system. As a result of that, our companies grow much less than foreign companies, with consequences for the entire economy and wealth of all Australians. People don't realise, or perhaps don't care, that they are giving up long-term wealth creation in their portfolio in exchange of short-term dividend gains.