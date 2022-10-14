The Canberra Times

Aileen Barratt's Tinder Translator is an A-Z guide of modern misogyny

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten years after the introduction of Tinder, apps have changed human interaction. Picture Shutterstock

Tinder is full of men looking for fun. They're most likely entrepreneurs, keen for a little banter and 6'2" (because apparently that matters). Want to know more about them? Just ask.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.