The owners of a Chisholm shopping centre have once again clashed with locals over plans to build a fast food restaurant in the complex.
An online petition calling on the ACT government to reject the proposed development of a drive-through KFC at the site has garnered 260 signatures, after Chisholm Village Pty lodged their development application in September.
In 2019, attempts by the centre owner to build a McDonald's on the site of a local tavern caused the community to protest against the development.
A three year effort to get the takeaway restaurant built, involving two rejected development applications, an appeal in the ACT Civil and Tribunal Court and eventual ACT government intervention, saw those plans scrapped.
The latest proposal for a KFC is on a different block and also includes car wash facilities, a new supermarket collection facility and six parking spaces, at a cost of $1,260,000.
"We are deeply disappointed by the continuing attempts of some to politicise the ACT's development application process, as well as any suggestion that Chisholm Village is not an appropriate location for fast food," a statement provided by Chisholm Village Pty Ltd read.
"There are countless examples across the ACT where fast food businesses have enhanced the retail ecosystem in our group centres, delivering economic and employment opportunities for the broader catchment."
The petition to the ACT government highlights that local businesses would be negatively impacted by a large multinational company's presence, the community's health would be compromised, and that the planned location would cause traffic conditions to be unsafe for drivers and pedestrians.
"I just think they need to understand what the community here is about, and just listen to us a little bit," the owner of a cafe in the centre, Sandra Stensrud, said.
Ms Stensrud, who runs The Public Place, has signed the petition because she thinks the traffic caused by the drive through will pose safety issues.
In addition, her loading dock and those of some other businesses will be built over.
"Deliveries come from that back section and we've lost that, so I don't know how our delivery drivers are supposed to come up," she said.
"It's not going to affect us too much, maybe a little bit through the lunch rush, but definitely a couple of the other businesses are really going to feel the pain."
The petition is being sponsored by Labor member for Brindabella Joy Burch, and has been backed by Greens member for Brindabella, Johnathan Davis.
"This would easily be the single biggest electorate-based issue that's been raised with me as a local member so far this year in terms of emails and phone calls to my office," Mr Davis said.
He also said he understood "plenty of people" were in support of the development.
"I think we heard very resoundingly from the community and their opposition to the McDonald's development that it was in large part opposition to a multinational conglomerate buying up another corner of our suburbs, another corner of our community."
Mr Davis, Ms Burch and Liberal member for Brindabella Mark Parton previously co-sponsored a petition opposing the McDonald's development.
Social media comments on posts about the proposal and subsequent petition show division among users on the issue.
Harvey Bell, chair of Tuggeranong Community Council's planning subcommittee said the council was not opposed to the development but took issue with its perceived impacts on parking, safety and the environment,
"We appreciate the continued support we have received across the community and look forward to an independent assessment of our proposal by the ACT Planning Authority," the Chisholm Village Pty Ltd statement read.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
