A baby last seen in O'Connor more than 18 months ago has been found safely in Sydney.
Hoang Vinh Le has been reunited with his grandmother following a tip-off from a member of the public to police.
Authorities had been searching for Hoang after arresting his parents, Hoang Thanh Le, 28, and Lyn Kim Do, 21, in May, 2021.
A court order was in place at the time of the arrest for the then 17-month-old to live with his maternal grandmother in Canberra.
The parents told police they had paid $200 to someone called "Kathy Nguyen" to care for the child, after meeting her at a coffee shop.
Police were unable to determine whether such a person existed and were unable to locate Hoang at that time.
His last known appearance had been a medical practice in O'Connor on April 9, 2021.
"Authorities have not been able to confirm whether the person who may be caring for the child is known by 'Kathy Nguyen' name or exists at all," the AFP said at the time.
The Australian Federal Police and NSW police are continuing to investigate the circumstances regarding his disappearance.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting AFP reference 6365180.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
