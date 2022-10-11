The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Ginninderra and Tuggeranong among waterways receiving a Murray cod and golden perch boost

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government has provided its draft-five-year update to the fish stocking plan, in accordance with the Fisheries Act 2000. Picture supplied

Several ACT lakes will be stocked with Murray cod and golden perch at a cost of $25,000 a year, in an attempt to conserve native fish amid a decades-long species decline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.