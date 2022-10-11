Several ACT lakes will be stocked with Murray cod and golden perch at a cost of $25,000 a year, in an attempt to conserve native fish amid a decades-long species decline.
Fish populations in Lake Ginninderra, Lake Tuggeranong, Gungahlin Pond and Yerrabi Pond are set to receive a boost, under the updated fish stocking plan currently open for public consultation.
The five-year plan includes changes to the take limit for golden perch and restricted areas for Murray cod, as well as classifications of trout waters and prohibited waters.
Minister for Water Shane Rattenbury said the updates would ensure native fish populations were able to thrive in ACT waterways.
"We want to balance recreational fishing opportunities and stocking with the ability of native fish populations to breed, mature and maintain their important role in aquatic ecosystems," Mr Rattenbury said.
Recent surveys have determined Murray cod, as well as Macquarie perch, silver perch and trout cod are either significantly less common in the ACT section of the Murrumbidgee River than they were 40 years ago or no longer exist.
Both trout cod and silver perch have been declared extinct in the ACT and are listed as threatened species by both the Commonwealth and the ACT Conservation Act.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said fishing pressure combined with declining fish populations meant that greater fisheries management was required.
"The proposed stocking plan aids in the conservation of native fish species by relieving fishing pressure in our natural rivers and helping to establish balanced lake ecosystems where fish may have been depleted," Ms Vassarotti said.
"The new plan also includes guidelines for stocking endangered fish species, stocking undertaken for scientific research, and will serve as a useful planning tool for fisheries managers and suppliers."
A combined 734,118 Murray cod and golden perch have been stocked into ACT urban lakes since 2011.
The ACT government updates the fish stocking plan every five years and in accordance with the Fisheries Act 2000.
The public can provide feedback on the draft ACT Fisheries Management Plan: Fish Stocking 2022-2027 on the YourSay website.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
