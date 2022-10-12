Will Kevin Rudd be appointed as our ambassador to Washington? Please, send almost anybody but him! My own experience of him as an MP who would come to make representations about immigration issues for people in his electorate was of a member who was on the ball, across all the options and unfailingly courteous. When I was in Rome he stayed at the residence and again was friendly and gracious. Remember I was a member of the government he defeated. But I know there is another Rudd. Labor members know it very well.
In Washington, understandably we want someone that the Americans know can just pick up the phone and speak to the powers that be in Australia. Our Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade isn't big on the idea of ambassadors speaking directly to ministers. DFAT likes to be the conduit for communication. Nonetheless, with an ally like the United States, being able to do that is important. We have a history of often sending former politicians for that reason. Kim Beazley, Joe Hockey and Arthur Sinodinis, former politicians, were preceded by career diplomats Michael Thawley and Dennis Richardson. Different backgrounds and personalities but all great appointments.
Some would argue that Rudd's recent completion of his PhD on China equips him well to assist the US in navigating the current situation in China.
Here's my take on why appointing Rudd would be a nightmare.
Rudd may be able to pick up the phone and speak directly to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese or Leader of the Senate Penny Wong. That's not much of an issue. The question is would he be able to get good and effective time with key people in the US? Rudd is a bright guy, but he is often almost entirely focused on his view and his knowledge. To put it diplomatically he is very generous with both. Being blunt you would say he bores people senseless by endlessly lecturing them. Rather than build relationships as previous ambassadors have done my guess is after the first experience with Rudd, Americans would take a once bitten twice shy approach. At dinners people would want to be on any table but his. Their diaries would become strangely full.
MORE AMANDA VANSTONE:
It is true that there is a certain cachet in being a former prime minister. Of the Labor prime ministers Paul Keating and Julia Gillard have it. Rudd doesn't. Anyone here and in the US just needs to spend a little time doing an internet search on Rudd and any gloss associated with being a former PM would disappear. The views of his colleagues when he ran a disastrously dysfunctional government are there for all to read. Some are current ministers. His intemperate outbursts haven't been erased.
The man's ego knows no bounds. There's a great story about him wanting to speak in front of the leaders of some economies bigger than ours, promising to speak for no more than five minutes and prattling on for 20. That's no way to win friends. For Rudd, it is always about him.
An Italian friend was very senior in the Italian prime minister's office after I had returned to Australia. Rudd was hoping to get the UN job. Rudd just kept badgering and badgering trying to get a one on one with the prime minister so he could convince him to use their influence with Russia to support his cause. He just wouldn't take "thanks, but no thanks" as an answer. The meeting didn't happen.
He just didn't get it that world leaders didn't want to spend time with him. I wonder how many, in exasperation, told their office to stop telling them when Rudd wanted to chat. A Chinese friend tells me that Rudd was not liked by government officials. One reason was he had been very attentive and interested when he was in opposition but was dismissive and aloof when he became prime minister. People don't like feeling used.
One of our former ambassadors to China whose views on China are highly regarded once said that just because you spoke Chinese didn't mean you knew anything about China. It was a criticism of Rudd. Now he has a PhD he is no doubt certain his views are important. What he would not understand is that people might not want to be lectured on them.
Geopolitics is at a difficult point. Two great powers, both with internal difficulties competing for world influence. Does anyone really think senior bureaucrats and politicians in the United States are in desperate need of Rudd's insights? Rudd has done his PhD but there are China scholars who have been studying and watching China all their adult life. There are plenty in the US, quite a few here and plenty around the world. Rudd is not the source of all knowledge on China but he is a legend in his own lunch time.
Imagine the corridors of power in Washington when someone spots Ambassador Rudd. There would be a rush of ducking into doorways ... and closing them. The risk of bumping into him and getting a lecture would be horrifying. He would have the power to clear corridors.
We do not want someone in Washington who causes people to duck behind doors. We need someone in Washington who can open doors. Please. The Americans are our friends. Anybody but him.
Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.
Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.