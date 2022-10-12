Rudd may be able to pick up the phone and speak directly to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese or Leader of the Senate Penny Wong. That's not much of an issue. The question is would he be able to get good and effective time with key people in the US? Rudd is a bright guy, but he is often almost entirely focused on his view and his knowledge. To put it diplomatically he is very generous with both. Being blunt you would say he bores people senseless by endlessly lecturing them. Rather than build relationships as previous ambassadors have done my guess is after the first experience with Rudd, Americans would take a once bitten twice shy approach. At dinners people would want to be on any table but his. Their diaries would become strangely full.