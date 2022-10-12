Chief Minister Andrew Barr has offered an unreserved apology for failing to acknowledge the presence of parents whose children had been killed on ACT roads in attendance at the Legislative Assembly's public gallery on Tuesday.
"I made a mistake yesterday in not explicitly acknowledging the presence in the chamber for [Jeremy] Hanson's petition and the no-confidence motion in the Attorney-General of those families," Mr Barr said.
"I unreservedly apologise for not acknowledging them explicitly, and I will seek to learn from that mistake."
The families on Tuesday criticised Mr Barr for failing to acknowledge them during the no-confidence motion debate in the Assembly.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury on Tuesday morning survived a no-confidence motion moved by the Deputy Opposition Jeremy Hanson, who sought to remove Mr Rattenbury from cabinet over his refusal to commission an independent review of the sentencing and bail systems in the territory.
Mr Barr gave a speech in support of Mr Rattenbury but did not acknowledge the families of crash victims who were in the public gallery. Other members who spoke acknowledged the presence of family members in the chamber.
Tom McLuckie - whose 20-year-old son, Matthew, was killed in a crash in May - used a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon to write of being ignored by Mr Barr.
A spokeswoman for Mr Barr on Tuesday evening said the Chief Minister spoke respectfully to the no-confidence motion as required under standing orders.
"Under the standing orders, Assembly members are required to address (look at) the Speaker when speaking in the chamber," the spokeswoman said.
"The Chief Minister's speech canvassed the seriousness of the policy issues being considered, acknowledged the diversity of views held in the community and sought to find some common ground. The outcome of the subsequent debate in the Assembly was a pathway forward."
Asked in Wednesday's question time why he failed to acknowledge the presence of the families in the chamber, Mr Barr offered his apology.
"I understand the families have stated publicly they do not wish to meet with me. I understand and respect that position. I acknowledge that not explicitly referencing them yesterday would not have enhanced their desire to meet with me," he said.
"I acknowledge, also, that there are irreconcilable differences in relation to the outcomes being sought through the petitions that were tabled yesterday. So I acknowledge that I have an in principle objection and will never support mandatory sentencing or indeed a US-style approach to the appointment of judicial officers."
The Chief Minister said he would need to stand by his principles and would be unable to support the contents of the petitions.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
