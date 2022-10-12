The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr apologised to ACT road victims' families after Legislative Assembly snub

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:50am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has offered an unreserved apology for failing to acknowledge the presence of parents whose children had been killed on ACT roads in attendance at the Legislative Assembly's public gallery on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.