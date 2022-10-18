The Canberra Times

Homologation is just a way to limit the specs on race cars

SH
By Sam Hollier
October 18 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having made the point in a previous column that race cars probably never improved the breed of road cars, one thing that may have occurred to you as a potential counterpoint was homologation, and specifically homologation specials. So let's discuss that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.