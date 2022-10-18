Homologation is just a way to limit the specs on race cars

Moving onto Group A in the '80s and '90s, again the rules required a minimum build quantity, but that didn't make them better road cars. Better performance cars, sure, but like the Mustang GT350 there were compromises that not even enthusiasts wanted to live with. Group A race cars used the road car shell and several major components, but also changed lots of things like the wheels, tyres, brakes, gearbox, seat, steering wheel and more. Even so, the things they needed to keep the same as the road car made for, well, worse road cars. Volvo for example, built the required 500 Evolutions of the Group A 240 Turbo, but since so few people would buy them (or maybe Volvo didn't want them on the road), they were de-specced down to normal versions for customers. As such, Volvo appeared to be caught out when they couldn't show that the minimum number of production cars in the right spec still existed.