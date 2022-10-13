Remember when we used to have four distinct seasons? Not just rain? Mick Ashley does.
The Canberra artist, more used to skewering the foibles of the national capital, is now celebrating it, in his first solo exhibition for a number of years.
It's called A City for All Seasons and it opens on Friday night at the Belconnen Arts Centre, remaining on show until November 27.
The born-and-bred Canberran celebrates the city's distinct seasons, with a different image for each month, typifying a "classic Canberra moment".
"This will be my first solo exhibition in quite a while and a great chance to celebrate a lot," he said.
"I wanted to not only showcase the city of my birth, but also to celebrate over 12 official years as an artist.
"The artwork represents 12 months of the year, covering both north and southside, and the seasons that represent this city."
A public servant by trade (a profession that provides so much inspiration), Ashley only started to create art seriously in 2010.
He has since nailed the essence of Canberra and Canberrans' way of life, whether it's capturing Pooh Corner on the Clyde or a Skywhale homage or everyday office frustrations.
On the last day of the exhibition, Sunday, November 27, Ashley will be at the gallery for an artist walk and talk through his exhibition, from 2.45pm to 3.45pm. The event is free and bookings not required.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
