Keeping Australia in the landmark AUKUS alliance would be a "tragedy for Australia", former prime minister Paul Keating has warned.
The outspoken former Labor leader also trashed Australia's engagement with India, Japan and the US, known as the Quad, calling it "strategic nonsense" and a waste of time.
In a wide-ranging discussion on Wednesday night, Mr Keating warned against repeating historical events leading up to the First World War in Europe when France, Russia and Britain entered into an alliance.
The 24th prime minister has long-been critical of the former Coalition government's announcement to enter into a tri-partisan deal with the US and the UK, allowing the sharing of nuclear-powered submarine intelligence.
China lashed the deal as having the potential to "increase the risk of nuclear proliferation and intensify the arms race".
"It'll be a tragedy for Australia if we keep the AUKUS agreement," Mr Keating said on Wednesday.
"You can have the AUKUS exchange information, that's fine ... but we want to walk away from the Los Angeles class submarine."
The AUKUS agreement is expected to deliver eight nuclear-powered submarines to the country from 2040.
Following the announcement in September last year, officials from the countries have nearly two years to begin the process and allow for considerations.
Mr Keating said Labor, while in opposition, should have used that time to discuss the deal's greater impact instead of agreeing to honour the deal if it won the election.
"I think we should walk away from the nuclear US nuclear submarine proposition," he said.
"I mean, going to Cornwall [in the United Kingdom] to find our security in Asia - I mean, that's where James Cook and Arthur Philip left 230 years earlier. I mean, do we really need to go back there?"
Mr Keating last year described the addition of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia's fleet as throwing "a handful of toothpicks at a mountain".
"These submarines were designed in the 1990s. By the time we have half a dozen of them, it will be 2045 or '50, they will be 50 or 60 years old," he said.
"In other words, our new submarines will be old tech - it'd be like buying an old 747 [plane]."
