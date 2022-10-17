The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Jay Weatherill | Early childhood education can help shape future of Australia

By Jay Weatherill
October 17 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's a disgrace many families are stranded without early learning options in present-day Australia. Picture Shutterstock

Progress toward better outcomes for Australian children has begun. It hasn't come a minute too soon and, as always, there remains much to be done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.