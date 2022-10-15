The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Mark Kenny | History's slippery progress myth

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
October 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is generally held that humanity is moving forward. "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice," Martin Luther King Jr assured the oppressed of America and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.