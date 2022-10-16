The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Art is all around us: The Canberra Art Biennial has attracted works by more than 70 artists

By Megan Doherty
October 16 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fallen Forest at the arboretum by Ro Murray and Mandy Burgess. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Now is the time, with the rain, hopefully, easing a bit, to get out and discover the artworks that have popped up all over the national capital as part of the Canberra Art Biennial (formerly contour 556).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.