ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee shares happy news she is pregnant

By Megan Doherty
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:47am, first published 12:30am
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee says, all going well, she will have a couple of months' off after the baby's birth in April and be back on deck for the budget in June. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee is due to give birth to her second child in April, with deputy Jeremy Hanson to lead the Liberals during her maternity leave.

