The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jackie French | Escape to your own private world

Jackie French
By Jackie French
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:27pm, first published October 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What does a serene haven look like to you? Picture Shutterstock

A garden is a haven of peace from the hectic world - except it usually isn't, not with traffic zooming past, or neighbours peering disapprovingly at your mid-summer nude salute to the sun, or just being curious to see what you're barbecuing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.