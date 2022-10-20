The Canberra Times
Sold-out Candlelight Concert series, featuring Canberra string quartet The Phoenix Collective, casting classical music in a new light

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:16pm, first published 6:30pm
String quartet The Phoenix Collective perform in the highly successful a Candlelight Concert Series. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

When you think of string quartets, you don't think "that show will be a sell-out". Still, this Canberra-based collective is doing just that at locations around the country.

