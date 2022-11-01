Offline racing is a bit of a programmer's dilemma

Then we have sort-of AI, which use the game's physics, but work within sensible preset parameters. This is how the moddable racing sims operate. The racing line is created for them when the track is created. In Assetto Corsa (AC) for instance, it's a recorded lap from a real person. The AI's track limits are also set by the track creator (which the AI will try to stay inside of). Hints can be given in AC with a specific hints file as well, usually to make them more cautious in trickier spots to avoid too many crashes. And then the end user can use a sliding scale to determine how strictly they hold to the racing line when they need to overtake (or are being overtaken).