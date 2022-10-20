A new stadium can be the catalyst for significant infrastructure, housing and transport investment, meaning the project would deliver a city more than a venue that sits idle for most days a year, a new report says.
The PricewaterhouseCoopers report said good government planning could capture the ongoing value of a new stadium project through the improvements that were made around the project, particularly if a city hosts a multi-day sporting event
"Large-scale events have the power to bring forward investment and accelerate infrastructure on a compressed timeline - often achieving decades of development in only a handful of years," PricewaterhouseCoopers managing partner Chris Rogan said.
The consultancy firm's report, Game on: Delivering sustained infrastructure outcomes through major sports and cultural events, said a 30- to 50-year vision for the future of stadiums needed to be part of the business case from the start of the project.
"Given that stadiums and other sports and cultural venues require enormous financial investment, planning these spaces needs a very long-term view of how to maximise the life of an asset across generations," the report said.
"Planning must also carefully consider how the asset can be adapted and even improved over time. For example, many older facilities did not anticipate women's increasing participation in and engagement with sport, and the growing popularity of professional women's sports such as football and cricket.
"These venues now require significant upgrades of facilities to make them fit-for-purpose for sports and events, to raise their accessibility, and to ensure they can meet the diverse needs of participants and attendees."
The report said many major stadiums are used between 30 and 50 days a year for sports or entertainment, which meant the sites needed to be designed for community and tourist use to get value from the sites on the other 300 or so days a year.
"It will be easier to use venues for functions and corporate events, and to attract patronage to retail, cafes, bars and restaurants, if these secondary uses are incorporated and integrated into the design from the start," the report said.
However, the report warns skilled worker shortages over the next decade will be a major challenge for building new stadium venues in Australia.
"There is likely to be strong competition across the massive social infrastructure pipeline and across states and cities for a limited pool of tradespeople, contractors, architects, engineers, project managers and the many other skill sets involved in infrastructure," the report said.
Hosting a large-scale multi-day sporting event can be a catalyst to shift a car-focused city to greater public transport use, the report said.
"It's also an opportunity to invest in integrated, appealing and safe walking and cycling paths that will encourage active modes of transport, thereby reducing pressure on public transport and helping shift car dependency," the report said.
"World-class transport systems put cities and regions on the map, encouraging tourism, immigration and investment."
PricewaterhouseCoopers, known as PwC, has been involved in the upgrade to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and the construction of Optus Stadium in Perth.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr conceded his decade-old dream of a Civic stadium was all but over earlier this year, suggesting the project could be a "dead space" if it went ahead.
Speaking at the ACT estimates hearings in August, Barr told the committee he had to make a "judgement call" on a stadium location based on the associated costs of what will likely be a $500-$700 million project.
The $140 million cost of moving Parkes Way to make room for a stadium in Civic emerged as the reason the ACT government shifted its venue vision to a major redevelopment at Bruce.
A feasibility study revealed it was possible to build a rectangular venue on the site of the Civic pool, but Parkes Way would have to shift 12 metres and the design would be compromised.
The public service has since advised Parkes Way and Coranderrk Street intersection work would cost at least $140 million, while the price of finding a location and building a new pool would be up to $60 million.
Independent ACT senator David Pocock said he was disappointed with Mr Barr's comments, and reiterated his support for a Civic stadium.
Pocock used the stadium and convention centre issue as part of his successful election campaign this year.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
