A review into Canberra Hospital has found there is demand for a paediatric intensive care unit after finding gaps in care for critically unwell children aged between 1 and 12.
The review of care settings at Canberra Health Services said there was no suitable facility to provide temporary organ support for children to allow for stabilisation and transport to Sydney.
The external review into paediatric services at Canberra Health Services was conducted in 2021 and only a small portion of this was made public on Thursday.
That review, conducted by Resolve Health Advisory, presented a three-year services plan for paediatrics in the territory's public health system.
It found some of the key concerns from those in paediatrics were a lack of appropriate care settings for deteriorating patients, sustainability for general paediatrics staff, lack of formal arrangements with Sydney hospitals and workforce and training gaps.
The review said a level one paediatric intensive care unit would be suitable given the "current casemix" at Canberra Hospital. A level one intensive care unit is able to provide immediate resuscitation, ventilation and cardiovascular monitoring for under 24 hours and monitoring of "at risk" medical and surgical patients.
A level one paediatric intensive care service will be included in the Canberra Hospital expansion. There will be four dedicated care beds for children in the intensive care unit. But this will not be open until 2024.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith tabled the plan on Thursday afternoon during a day when the Assembly had been debating proposed drug decriminalisation laws. The paper had not been circulated to all members before it was tabled.
The entire review was not tabled, only the executive summary and the main body of the review was released.
Ms Stephen-Smith told the Assembly Canberra Health Services had started work on key recommendations for the review. She said a senior project leader had been appointed to oversee the recommendations of the review.
The Health Minister said there had been governance realignment of paediatric neonatology and clinical support functions. She said there had also been a realignment of the paediatric surgery speciality and the appointment of an assistant director of nursing for paediatrics.
The review was conducted in 2021 over an eight-week period.
"The purpose of the review was to provide a three-year plan with actions to be implemented to ensure the paediatrics department at Canberra Hospital delivers on the vision of creating exceptional health care together," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley described the review as "damning" and said it showed paediatric care in the ACT was not up to scratch.
"The action items out of this report must be kicked off immediately as it highlights a massive gap in caring for Canberra's sick kids," she said.
"We knew it, we called it out as did many families and it's a disgrace that this government has only responded when they were shamed into taking action.
"It is also appalling for the minister to try and sneak this report through the Assembly with a nothing-to-see here approach."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
