External review of Canberra Hospital finds need for paediatric intensive care unit

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 20 2022 - 6:30pm
A review into Canberra Hospital has found there is demand for a paediatric intensive care unit after finding gaps in care for critically unwell children aged between 1 and 12.

