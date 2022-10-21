The Canberra Times
Jim Chalmers warns flooding crisis will see fruit and vegetable prices soar 8 per cent, reduce GDP growth by 0.25 per cent

Finn McHugh
Finn McHugh
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:30am
Jim Chalmers has warned of further cost pain amid ongoing floods. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Ongoing flooding will see fruit and vegetable prices spike 8 per cent and wipe a quarter of a percentage point off Australia's GDP growth, the Treasurer says.

