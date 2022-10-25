The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Lily Cardis | In cost-of-living crisis we must remember poverty could touch any of us

By Lily Cardis
October 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We all know that Australians are currently grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Lily Cardis | In cost-of-living crisis we must remember poverty could touch any of us

By Lily Cardis
October 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We all know that Australians are currently grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.