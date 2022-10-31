There are many ways you can get creative with Vegemite, whether it's for breakfast, lunch or tea. For some Mitey inspiration, look no further than the mouth-watering and easy-to-make recipes in this book - from bolognese, breakfast muffins and roast beef with Vegemite gravy to fresh ways to include Vegemite in soups, salads and stir-fries. It even brings a delicious twist to a batch of chocolate raspberry brownies.
Celebrating 100 years of Vegemite's place in our hearts and pantries, and complete with the history and fun facts that tell its special story, this is a recipe book that will guarantee lots of Happy Little Vegemites.
Who doesn't love the melting, mouth-watering richness of a cheesecake? Vegemite adds a subtly savoury yet sweet touch that will make it hard to stop at just one piece.
Ingredients
250g plain sweet biscuits
150g unsalted butter, melted
500g cream cheese, at room temperature, chopped
300ml sour cream, at room temperature
165g caster sugar
2 tbsp Vegemite
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 large free-range eggs, at room temperature
2 tbsp plain flour
250g mixed berries, to serve
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 150C/130C fan-forced. Line base of a 20 cm springform pan with baking paper.
2. Place biscuits into a food processor and process until they resemble fine breadcrumbs. Add the butter and process until well combined.
3. Tip the biscuit mixture into the prepared pan, and using the back of a spoon evenly press the crumbs over the base and up the side of tin, leaving a 1cm gap around the top of the tin. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
4. Clean out the food processor. Add the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, Vegemite and vanilla. Process until combined. Scrape down the sides, add the eggs and flour, and process again until evenly combined.
5. Pour the filling into the crust. Sit the pan on a baking tray and place onto the middle shelf in the oven. Bake for 45 minutes, without opening the door, until cheesecake is set but still has a slight wobble in the centre. Turn the oven off and leave the cheesecake to cool for two hours in the oven with the door slightly ajar. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool for one hour at room temperature.
6. Refrigerate for four hours or overnight. Remove from the fridge and bring to room temperature before serving. Serve topped with berries.
Serves 8-10.
Make weeknight meals easier by cooking everything in one pan. This recipe is simple to prepare, requires minimal washing up, and the addition of Vegemite gives it maximum flavour.
Ingredients
8 medium or 4 large chicken thighs, bone in and skin on
200g haloumi, cut into 1.5 cm slices
2 lemons, halved
8 chat potatoes (500g), halved
1 tbsp Vegemite
1 tbsp honey
2 sprigs rosemary
steamed broccolini, to serve
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan-forced.
2. Place the chicken in a single layer in a large baking dish. Arrange the haloumi, lemons and potatoes around the chicken.
3. Whisk the Vegemite and honey together in a small jug, then gradually whisk in one tablespoon water. Pour over the chicken and scatter with rosemary.
4. Roast for 40 minutes or until golden and cooked through.
5. Serve with broccolini.
Serves 4.
White fish fillets topped with a Vegemite-parmesan crumb will become your new favourite fish dish, guaranteed.
Ingredients
4 slices sourdough bread
25g finely grated parmesan
1 tbsp Vegemite
1 tbsp butter
large handful parsley leaves, chopped
4 rockling fillets or any other thick firm white fish
250g cherry tomatoes on the vine
steamed rice and vegetables, for serving
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan-forced. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
2. Cut off and discard most of the bread crusts. Blend or process the bread to make coarse breadcrumbs. Add the parmesan, Vegemite, butter and parsley and blend briefly until just combined.
3. Place the fish onto the prepared tray and press the crumb mixture onto each piece. Add the tomatoes to the tray.
4. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the fish is cooked through and the crust is slightly coloured.
5. Serve fish with the tomatoes, vegetables and rice.
Serves 4.
You will love the salty, savoury flavour Vegemite gives to these simple biscuits.
Ingredients
110g plain flour
2 tbsp self-raising flour
100g cold butter, chopped
60g grated cheddar cheese
40g finely grated parmesan
1 tsp Vegemite
1 tbsp cold water
2 tbsp sesame seeds
Method
1. Place the flours, butter, cheddar cheese, half the parmesan and the Vegemite into a food processor. Pulse until the mixture resembles large breadcrumbs. Add the water and pulse until the mixture starts to come together.
2. Turn out onto a lightly floured work bench and gather the dough together. Roll into a 3.5cm diameter log and roll in the sesame seeds. Wrap in baking paper and refrigerate for 30 minutes to rest.
3. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan-forced and line a baking tray with baking paper.
4. Cut the log into 1cm slices and place onto the prepared tray. Sprinkle over the remaining parmesan. Bake for 15 minutes until golden.
5. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on the tray.
6. Store in an airtight container for three to four days.
Tip: The rolled dough can be made up to one week in advance and stored in the fridge, or frozen for three months. Cook from frozen, adding five extra minutes to the cooking time.
Makes about 24.
