The Canberra Times

Recipes from The Vegemite Cookbook - for breakfast, lunch and tea

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 31 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vegemite in a cheesecake? Try it and make your own call. Picture supplied

There are many ways you can get creative with Vegemite, whether it's for breakfast, lunch or tea. For some Mitey inspiration, look no further than the mouth-watering and easy-to-make recipes in this book - from bolognese, breakfast muffins and roast beef with Vegemite gravy to fresh ways to include Vegemite in soups, salads and stir-fries. It even brings a delicious twist to a batch of chocolate raspberry brownies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.