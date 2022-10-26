The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Does Lidia Thorpe think Australians are stupid?

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:12pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No doubt Senator Lidia Thorpe would like this saga to be seen as one lapse of judgement. But it isn't. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Lidia Thorpe's admission that she has failed to exercise judgement just doesn't cut the ice. How stupid does she think Australians are?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.