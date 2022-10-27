A campaign to clean out the Canberra Liberals' ruling committee has failed after key party figures who oversaw Zed Seselja's historic defeat were re-elected to their positions.
But senior party sources insist the branch is moving on from the Seselja era as it sets its sights on winning the 2024 ACT election.
The branch's incumbent president John Cziesla, finance officer Robert Gunning and honorary treasurer Jimmy Kiploks will continue in their roles after seeing off challengers at the party's annual general meeting on Wednesday night.
The outcome is a blow to the group of moderates led by former ACT senator and chief minister Gary Humphries, which had pushed to clean out the management committee after Mr Seselja's election defeat left the Liberals without a federal representative for the first time in almost 50 years.
The so-called Menzies Group had wanted to convene a special branch meeting to call for the resignation of five committee members, which it argued must be held accountable for the 2020 ACT election defeat and the Senate loss.
The group has been attempting to drag the Canberra Liberals to the political middle-ground amid concerns the branch had become too conservative under the influence of Mr Seselja and his right-wing allies.
The Canberra Times understands the Menzies Group's plan was put on hold some weeks ago.
The group instead threw its support behind candidates contesting various committee positions at the annual general meeting.
All three Menzies Group-backed candidates - Sam Fairall-Lee, James Daniels and Mr Humphries' wife Cathie Humphries - lost their respective contests on Wednesday night.
The Canberra Times understands at least one of the ballots of members was much closer than previous contests, giving some group members cause to believe the branch is slowly changing.
The meeting came just days after former ACT chief minister and influential moderate Kate Carnell encouraged ACT opposition leader and fellow moderate Elizabeth Lee to pursue policies which appealed to "middle Canberra".
While the results from Wednesday night's meeting will be interpreted as a repudiation of those attempting to reform the branch, senior figures inside the branch see things differently.
One senior Liberal source, who requested anonymity to speak freely about internal matters, said the party was moving on from the Seselja-era.
The elevation of former ACT MLA Candice Burch and ex-Liberal staffers Danielle Young and Liam Develin to the management committee were clear signs of renewal, the source said.
"For the first time in 10 years, there will be robust conversations inside the committee instead of pantomime," the source said.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
