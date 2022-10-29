The Canberra Times
Murrumbidgee River has been closed at most locations

October 29 2022 - 6:30pm
Research found water quality in the Murrumbidgee River is adversely affected by high and low flows. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Murrumbidgee River has been closed to visitors at most swimming spots this week, after bacteria levels deemed unsafe were detected at several locations.

