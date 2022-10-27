The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Federal government discussing more bivalent vaccines with Pfizer, Moderna, Health Minister Mark Butler says

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government is in discussions with Pfizer and Moderna over the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccines, Australia's Health Minister has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.