The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Super Rugby: ACT Brumbies sign Tamati Tua

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
October 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New recruit Tamati Tua will provide Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham with an additional attacking weapon next season. Picture Getty Images

He played a role in the ACT Brumbies downfall in this year's Super Rugby semi-final but Tamati Tua could prove the team's X-factor next season after signing with the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.