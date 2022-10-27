He played a role in the ACT Brumbies downfall in this year's Super Rugby semi-final but Tamati Tua could prove the team's X-factor next season after signing with the club.
The former Auckland Blues centre will make the shift to Canberra to join Stephen Larkham's side in what could emerge as a major coup for the franchise.
Tua was a member of the Blues squad in their controversial 20-19 victory over the Brumbies in the semi-final at Eden Park. Starting from the bench, he ultimately was not called upon and did not enter the fray as the match went down to the wire.
He now joins the Brumbies in search of a new opportunity and ACT coach Stephen Larkham expects Tua to provide midfield punch.
"Tamati is a big body, a good ball carrier and a physical player," Larkham said. "He'll provide some good starch through the midfield during games with his physical presence.
"He's got the ability to play centre and wing, he's played both positions for Auckland. We'll see how he fits into our system when he gets here. We're very happy to have him on board because of what he can potentially add to our game."
Tua made his Super Rugby debut in 2018, going on to represent the Blues three times. His stint in Auckland saw him play alongside the likes of Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
The depth within the squad made competition for spots fierce and Tua received limited opportunities as he battled with numerous All Blacks for playing time.
The move to Australia will set the tone for a new challenge, however the Brumbies also boast significant midfield depth.
Tua will take on the likes of Len Ikitau, Hudson Creighton, Chris Feauai-Sautia and Ollie Sapsford in the battle for a starting centre spot.
"This is an opportunity for Tamati," Larkham said. "He was in that system for a couple of years and sees this as a new opportunity. We've got a number of centres now, so he's going to add good depth and competition for our centres.
"Depth is the goal for any team. To get through a competitive season, you have to call on everyone. Over the last couple of years we've gone through in excess of 40 players. You need competition for spots to make sure guys are working as hard as possible and performing as best as possible."
The Brumbies squad for the 2023 Super Rugby season is now effectively finalised, Tua one of a handful of recruits to be locked in throughout the past couple of months to bolster a large crop of returning stars.
Larkham is looking to play an attacking style, with former sevens speedsters Corey Toole and Ben O'Donnell joining the club and set to play alongside Wallabies halves Nic White and Noah Lolesio in an exciting backline.
"We've got really good continuity from last season," Larkham said. "Most of the guys that are in the squad have been here for the last couple of years.
"That bodes well for us. It gives you a better squad when you've got continuity and you're trying to build combinations."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
