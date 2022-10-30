The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Richard Marles refuses to move into Defence's office in Russell after learning upgrades will cost $800,000

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated October 30 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has refused to move into a Canberra office after learning upgrades had slugged an $800,000 bill on the taxpayer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.