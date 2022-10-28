The number of COVID-19 cases in the territory has jumped, according to the latest report by ACT Health.
ACT Health has published the statistics for the past week, reporting 731 new COVID cases from 4pm on Thursday, October 20 to 4pm on Thursday, October 27.
This is up by 152 from 579 cases reported for the week before.
The total number of ACT deaths since the pandemic began remains at 127.
There were 43 people in ACT hospitals, six fewer than the previous week, and one person in intensive care. No one was being ventilated.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 has hit 208,495.
Of the new cases, 298 were reported through PCR tests and 433 via rapid tests.
The vaccination rate for people with three doses is at 78.4 per cent while the two-dose rate for children aged five to 15 is at 77.2 per cent. More than 60 per cent of people over 50 have received four COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Mitchell drive-through testing centre delivers its last PCR test on Friday, marking the end of drive-through COVID testing in the nation's capital.
The ACT government will retain its testing service at the Garran Surge Centre, where both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be offered.
Capital Pathology will continue to operate a COVID testing centre in Holt.
PCR testing will be prioritised for people at higher risk of COVID-19, those who work in high-risk settings or have had a negative rapid antigen test and are still symptomatic.
The territory's other drive-through testing site in Kambah closed at the end of last month.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
