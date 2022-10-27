The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mitchell COVID-19 drive-through testing centre to close

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mitchell testing centre in December 2021. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Mitchell drive-through testing centre will deliver its last PCR test today, marking the end of drive-through COVID testing in the nation's capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.