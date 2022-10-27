The Mitchell drive-through testing centre will deliver its last PCR test today, marking the end of drive-through COVID testing in the nation's capital.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said authorities had chosen to close the centre as demand for COVID testing had plummeted.
"There has been a significant decline in the demand for PCR testing over the past month with numbers falling to an average of around 400 tests per day across the ACT," she said.
"This is about 2000 fewer tests per day compared with our peak in winter.
"This drop in demand allows us to consolidate and adapt our COVID-19 testing services across other existing sites."
Health workers will deliver the last test at the Mitchell centre at 2pm on Friday.
MORE HEALTH NEWS:
The ACT government will retain its testing service at the Garran Surge Centre, where both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be offered.
Capital Pathology will continue to operate a COVID testing centre in Holt.
PCR testing will be prioritised for people at higher risk of COVID-19, those who work in high-risk settings or have had a negative rapid antigen test and are still symptomatic.
The territory's other drive-through testing site in Kambah closed at the end of last month.
The Mitchell site opened in December and replaced the drive-through testing site at Exhibition Park.
During its first days, the Mitchell testing centre was faced with high demand as the Omicron variant started to spread rapidly throughout the city. There were long waits at the site with cars stretching back more than one kilometre at times.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.