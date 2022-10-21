The Canberra Times
Planning underway for four-bed paediatric intensive care unit in Canberra

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 21 2022 - 6:30pm
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture by Karleen Minney

Health authorities are already planning to open a four-bed paediatric intensive care unit at the Canberra Hospital, which a review identified as a key facility needed in the ACT.

