The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Australia the Pacific's biggest donor as China eyes Solomon Islands, Kiribati: Lowy Institute report

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated October 30 2022 - 6:58pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) greeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right). Picture Getty Images

Australia has topped a list of the biggest donors to the Pacific but new figures reveal China is focusing its efforts by spending big on its key relations in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.