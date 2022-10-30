Canberrans are in for a soggy Halloween, as the city caps off a record-breaking October with even more rain.
There have been 163 millimetres of rain in the month already, breaking the 1976 record of 161 millimetres, and there's more rain on the way.
Bureau of Metrology metrologist Helen Kirkup said Canberra is expected to get between 10 and 30 millimetres on Monday, most likely during the afternoon and evening.
"Strong and gusty" northwesterly winds are also forecast, reaching between 30 and 45km/h, and will be most noticeable on Monday afternoon, before turning westerly on Tuesday.
She said the weather system is being driven by a "very strong cold front that is heading towards the ACT" and it may result in thunderstorms throughout the region.
The bureau issued a severe weather warning on Monday morning for damaging northwesterly winds for the southernmost part of the ACT and parts of NSW.
Despite the rainfall, the temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees due to warm winds on Monday, before falling to between 4 and 8 degrees overnight with a maximum of just 12 degrees forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There is also a chance of snow on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning in areas above 1000 metres.
"Some of the Brindabellas could easily be seeing snow," Ms Kirkup said.
"Canberra itself could still see a couple of showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but clear from Friday into Saturday."
A flood warning for the Murrumbidgee River at Gundagai, Wagga Wagga, Narrandera, Darlington Point, Carrathool, Hay and Balranald was also issued on Sunday.
The river is already closed in the ACT after bacteria levels deemed unsafe were detected at several locations.
A warning for sheep graziers is in place in the ACT and a minor flood warning for the Snowy River.
The ACT SES is warning Canberrans to watch out for falling trees and powerlines due to the strong winds and wet soil.
The ACT bushfire season officially starts on November 1, after being delayed a month due to rain.
Meanwhile, more than 14,000 people were left without power in Victoria after damaging wind gusts hit southern parts of the state, from the South Australian border across metropolitan Melbourne to Gippsland, on Sunday night.
The state's SES received more than 350 calls for help in 24 hours, mostly in outer eastern suburbs of Melbourne.
The Murray River remains in flood at Echuca, although water levels are slowly subsiding.
An evacuation order has been issued for Bogong Village near Falls Creek in the state's northeast, where a slow-moving landslide is active above the alpine settlement.
Across the Bass Straight, Tasmanians have been warned of the risks of flash flooding, winds of up to 110km/h and possible thunderstorms in southern parts of the state.
Coastal and elevated areas in South Australia are likely to experience damaging winds from late on Monday morning.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
