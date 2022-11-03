The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from November 5, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 3 2022 - 1:00am
Author events

Founder of Kindred Trees, Sarah St Vincent Welch, is the feature poet at A Brush with Poetry in Binalong on Sunday, November 6. Picture supplied

November 6: Pop-up Brush with Poetry: Tree themed, with feature poet Sarah St Vincent Welch, plus open mic. 2pm at The Hive, behind Café on Queen, 15 Queen Street, Binalong. A free Binalong Arts Group Inc event presented as part of the Yass Valley Arts Trail. More info: 0401 289 178 or info@binalongartsgoup.org.au.

