Canberra's Dreamtime Supply has most of its appeal dismissed after copying information from Steadfast ICT Security

By Toby Vue
November 2 2022 - 6:30pm
The ACT Court of Appeal has dismissed most of the appeal by cyber security firm Dreamtime Supply after it copied confidential information from a partnered firm. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

An IT firm that took advantage of a government policy to stimulate Indigenous entrepreneurship has had most of its appeal dismissed after it was ordered to pay $1.18 million back in profits it gained from a "thoroughly dishonest" campaign to copy information and arrangements from a partnered firm.

