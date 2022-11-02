The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'Stop shying away,' Amanda Rishworth points to male perpetrators of violence

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 2 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister calls for 'total societal attitude shift' over violence

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has declared it is time to "stop shying away" from the fact that men in the main are the perpetrators of family, domestic and sexual violence and the focus needs to shift away from victim-survivors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.