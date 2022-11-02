Minister calls for 'total societal attitude shift' over violence

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has declared it is time to "stop shying away" from the fact that men in the main are the perpetrators of family, domestic and sexual violence and the focus needs to shift away from victim-survivors.
But the minister guiding the new 10 year National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children also wants Australians to acknowledge the gender-based violence perpetuated against LGBTIQA+ people such as homophobic rape, transphobia and forced conversion practices.
In a speech to the National Press Club on Thursday, Ms Rishworth is expected to discuss the new Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commissioner Micaela Cronin, focus on First Nations people and outline how the national plan can possibly meet its ambitious vision of ridding Australia of "gender-based violence" in one generation.
In excerpts seen by The Canberra Times, she will call for a "total societal attitude shift" to stop violence, starting with a focus on male perpetrators rather than victim-survivors.
"The evidence shows there is a clear, gendered nature to family, domestic and sexual violence. Ninety-five per cent of people who have experienced physical or sexual violence name a man as the perpetrator," the Minister is expected to say.
"It's time for us to stop shying away from it."
Ms Rishworth will say the plan recognises that men can be victims, with one in 13 men experiencing intimate partner violence since the age of 15 and one in 20 experiencing sexual violence since the age of 15.
But she said the national plan is "not trying to be everything to everyone - nor can it be".
Breaking the cycle of gendered violence is what the plan's aim is, according to the Minister, with the focus on "entrenched gender roles, gender inequality and rigid masculinity".
"Which could be as simple as 'men should not cry' or women should be more 'lady-like'," she is expected to say.
However, it is also violence perpetrated against LGBTIQA+ people. And it is listed by Ms Rishworth as family of origin violence, the threat of being outed, homophobic rape, transphobia and forcing members of the community into conversion practices.
"To be clear, the plan acknowledges that gender-based violence is rooted in gender inequality and unequal power relations, particularly those that view women and girls as subordinate to men and boys," she is expected to say.
"We need a total societal attitude shift to help meet the goal of ending violence against women and children. The media also has a crucial role to play here."
"People who choose to use violence need to be called out, they need to know their community won't accept their behaviour and - if they are willing to take responsibility and change - they need to be supported to get help, and stop their cycle of abuse."
The Minister is calling for a national study on perpetrator behaviour to ensure evidence-based solutions are developed.
"Too often, the evidence collection focuses on victim-survivors, not on those who choose to use violence - which is the problem that we must address," she is expected to say.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
