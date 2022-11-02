New ACT Brumbies pathways general manager Chris Thomson is keen to explore non-traditional recruitment options to bolster Canberra talent in the coming years.
Thomson, the son of chief executive Phil Thomson, has joined the Brumbies to oversee the professional rugby and development after years working abroad to establish teams and talent identification programs.
The Brumbies have established a strong Super Rugby pathway system in the past 10 years, tapping into the Canberra juniors to discover players like Mack Hansen, Tom Ross, Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan, Joe Powell and Connal McInerney.
Others have been identified early, including Darcy Swain, Len Ikitau and Rob Valetini, and moved from interstate to join the Brumbies Academy. The production line has led to 24 of 37 contracted players coming through the Canberra system in one way or another.
But there are other areas the Brumbies can look. Thomson established the United States national academy, where scouts look for "crossover" sport athletes like Collingwood's Mason Cox and identify them as rugby recruitment options.
It's not to say the next Brumby is somewhere in the US, but after years of work in the Pacific Islands, South America, Europe and the US, Thomson says it's at least worth exploring.
"It is a competitive market. We need to be smart and innovative in the way we create our pathways, and really targeted in how we develop players physically and technically," Thomson said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"We've got to be aware of the traditional pathways that rugby has in Australia, but also the non-traditional.
"Doing a lot of work in the US in and around crossover athletes and through that come players who don't come through the schooling system or junior national program.
"It's looking outside the box a bit to see how we can collectively build and work on a scouting network that identifies talent suitable for the way Steve and the coaches want to deliver a game plan.
"You've got to have an understanding of where Australian eligible players are across the world. Being open to all options ... we also want to widen our net in Canberra and all competitions the Brumbies are associated with."
New coach Stephen Larkham and Thomson are taking over from where former coach Dan McKellar and pathways manager Chris Tindall left off at the end of last season.
The Brumbies have finalised their squad for next season, with back Tamati Tua the final piece of the puzzle for what will be Larkham's comeback coaching campaign in Canberra.
The bigger challenge will be trying to keep the bulk of the group together in a post-World Cup year in 2024, with several established Brumbies stars set to be tempted by overseas options.
James Slipper, Nic White and Noah Lolesio are expected to be targeted by teams in Europe or Japan in the coming months.
The Brumbies' brainstrust will meet in the coming weeks to start formulating squad plans for the future and as well as working with Rugby Australia for players of national interest.
"We'll sit down pre-Christmas and have a really good look at the squad, understand where contracts are running to, Wallabies interest," Thomson said.
"There are some pinnacle events around the corner with the World Cup and the British and Irish Lions tour and we'll look at what areas we need to target or retain."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
