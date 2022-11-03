Paradise or purgatory? Check in for Season 2 of The White Lotus

This uneasy and inequitable symbiosis is again on display in season two of The White Lotus, now streaming on Binge, although perhaps not as acutely as it was in its more eviscerating HBO template. The change in location dulls the Upstairs Downstairs trope to a degree because you get the feeling the hotel staff of Sicily are a flintier bunch than their thinly drawn counterparts in Hawaii and, for the past several decades, Europeans have honed sneering at Americans into a certified art form.