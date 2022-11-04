The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Capital Brewing Co celebrates five years and you're invited to the party

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 4 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capital Brewery co-founder Laurence Kain celebrates with some of the staff. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

When Laurence Kain and Tom Hertel first contemplated the idea of setting up their own brewery, they never thought it would be about more than the beer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.