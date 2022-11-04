When Laurence Kain and Tom Hertel first contemplated the idea of setting up their own brewery, they never thought it would be about more than the beer.
The pair first crossed paths in 2005, working in Canberra's hospitality scene; in 2011 they pooled their money and opened Honky Tonks in the city, serving independent Australian craft beer and supporting Australian brewers.
It was here where they wondered whether they could do it themselves - brew their own beer, take it that one step further.
In 2016 Capital Brewing Co. poured its first home-grown beer. In 2017, the taproom opened in the Dairy Road precinct and it's never looked back.
"We like to think we're a beer from here," Kain says, proud of how much they've helped to put Canberra on the map and how much Canberrans have supported the label.
That connection can be reflected in that it seems like much longer than five years, Capital is so ingrained in our Canberra psyche, it's such a part of this city, surely they've been around forever?
Capital is now one of the largest Australian-owned breweries in the country, employing more than 100 people. It became the first fully carbon neutral brewery in April 2022, and is B-Corp certified, one of just three breweries in Australia, committed to delivering for the planet and people, not just profits.
It supports more than 450 community groups and charities in Canberra and the surrounding regions.
It's working with local producers diverting tonnes of brewing by-products to Landtasia organic farm and Prana produce, where it's composted.
Kain says the next five years will focus on efficiency and reducing energy consumption and waste.
"There are a lot of exciting things in store," he said.
But at the end of the day, it's kind of about a cold beer.
"You're at the taproom on a weekend and there are hundreds of people here, with their kids, with their dogs, all having a good time and enjoying a beer, that makes us so happy, so proud of what we've achieved," he says.
"We thought the tap room would be a slow-moving tasting bar but we get maybe five or six thousand people through in a week, we never expected that."
The most popular beers are the XPA and Coast Ale, Kain's also a fan of Alc-Less, its first alcohol-free beer. Both XPA and Coast Sale made the top 10 in this year's GABS Festival, behind Canberra's BentSpoke Crankshaft IPA at number one.
"We'd love to get on the podium this summer," Kain says. "It's great that Canberra, this supposedly boring public service town, has two of the country's best breweries."
On Sunday, November 6, from 11.30am at the Dairy Road taproom, Capital will celebrate its birthday and you're invited.
There'll be a specially-brewed, limited-edition anniversary ale, delicious grub courtesy of an array of local food trucks and stellar line-up of live music acts on-stage.
Urban art platform, Soul Defender will be parked outside to pump out all the feel-good vibes while partygoers will also be treated latest tunes from Canberra musicians such as Sam Sly, Eden Plenty, Hope Hopkins, plus special appearances from Gold Coast four-piece Peach Fur and Kiwi indie group Lazy Ghost.
Canberra institution and brewery mainstay Brodburger will be firing up the grill and serving its iconic burgers whilst modern gourmet Indian Tikka Stand and Barebones BBQ, Canberra's own pit-smoked bbq on wheels, will also be making guest foodtruck appearances.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
