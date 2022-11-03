The prolonged wait for a government-led overwatch of fuel prices has finally ended with the NSW FuelCheck app introduced into the territory.
The FuelCheck app initially will operate on a six-month pilot program with prices to be displayed per litre, without any discounts or special offers, and will allow users to search for the best option for them based on their vehicle.
It is mandatory for NSW service stations to register with Fuel Check and notify NSW Fair Trading of the standard retail price of each kind of fuel available at the service station. But that won't be the case in the ACT, where the scheme will be voluntary.
However, by late Thursday all but one of the ACT's 60 service stations had signed up.
FuelCheck was set up under NSW Fair Trading in July 2016 and is regarded as one of the more successful schemes operating across the country.
The ACT government had previously rejected adopting the FuelCheck app because the price commanded by the NSW government was too high. Instead, the ACT government put its faith in consumer-posted price surveillance apps and hoped that market competition would provide the necessary downward pressure on pricing.
However, as the vast majority of service stations in the ACT are owned by the fuel companies, this tactic had not provided competition nor transparency.
After high-level negotiations, the NSW government has now waived the cost it previously sought from the ACT.
Business Minister Tara Cheyne described the adoption of the FuelCheck app as "a great opportunity for small and independent ACT operators to take advantage of free price advertising and bring awareness of their location to a larger audience".
"By opting into the scheme and providing their pricing information, a service station will have their location and pricing information displayed on the app in real time," she said.
"Access Canberra will continue to work with the industry to help them understand their obligations if they decide to be part of the FuelCheck scheme.
"We encourage any retailers who have questions to visit www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au for more information."
Fuel prices in Canberra, particularly those of diesel fuel, have rocketed to near-record highs in recent weeks with the price of diesel climbing beyond the $2.24 a litre offered at even the cheapest outlets in the ACT.
READ MORE:
Motoring advocacy group the NRMA welcomed the ACT's adoption of the app.
Emma Harrington, the chief executive officer of the NRMA's membership and motoring arm, said the app would deliver greater fuel pricing transparency in the ACT.
"This initiative will make a massive difference for consumers by ensuring they can always find the best price fuel near them," she said.
"This is a timely initiative which will greatly benefit consumers as fuel prices remain volatile and cost of living continues to rise.
"We know as the holiday season approaches many Australians in the ACT and NSW will be travelling. Real-time fuel prices will help them to better plan when and where they should fill up."
