The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

A Top End base, including B-52s, is an anchor of US strategy

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
November 4 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
By sending B-52s and improving RAAF Tindal, Australia and the US are helping to prevent war in the region. Picture Department of Defence

So US B-52 bombers are coming to our main Northern Territory air base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.