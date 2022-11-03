Domestic and family violence victims may be at risk following a cyber attack on an ACT government body.
Legal Aid ACT, which said it was "subject to a cyber incident" on Thursday, was unsure if client data was stolen on Friday afternoon.
"We took rapid action to protect our systems and have engaged a specialist cyber security firm to investigate this incident," the agency said.
"At this stage we cannot confirm if any client information has been impacted."
Legal Aid offers free legal services to people with regarding issues including domestic violence and sexual violence.
Several high-profile Australian companies, such as Optus and Medibank Private, have had client data stolen in recent months.
Legal Aid ACT said it would tell clients directly if their information had been taken.
"Some of our systems and services may be affected during this investigation as we make every effort to safeguard client information," they said.
"If the investigation reveals that client information has been accessed, a Legal Aid ACT staff member will contact those clients directly.
"Looking after our clients and their sensitive data is our highest priority and we acknowledge that this incident will cause some regrettable concerns and disruptions for our clients."
They said the hacker had not made contact or made any demands.
The agency, which has a specialised domestic and family violence unit, said anyone concerned about their immediate safety should call police on Triple Zero.
"If you would like to safety plan around this incident call [the Domestic Violence Crisis Service on] 62 800 900," the agency said.
The agency is committed to "transparency" regarding the breach, CEO John Boersig said.
"Legal Aid ACT is committed to transparency about what we know, and how that could impact our customers, our people, and the broader community," he said.
"Our immediate concern is for our clients, staff and those parties linked by litigation to our services. Once we ascertain the extent of the breach, we will make risk assessments based on specialist advice, and contact affected individuals as required."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
