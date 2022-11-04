The Canberra Times
ACT court proceedings begin for Ngambri custodians seeking recognition as traditional owners of Canberra

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
November 5 2022 - 5:30am
Paul Girrawah House outside the ACT Supreme Court. Picture by Olivia Ireland

Court proceedings have begun for Ngambri custodians to have recognition as traditional owners of Canberra, as lawyers for the United Ngunnawal Elders Council argue they should also be a part of future proceedings.

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

